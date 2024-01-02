Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Dividend Payout, Signifying Robust Financial Health

On January 2, 2024, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) announced a dividend payout of $0.38 per share, positioning it within the middle range of its industry. This payout translates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.94%, with eligibility granted to shareholders in possession of the stock before the ex-dividend date of December 20, 2023.

Comparative Performance within the Industry

Such a yield locates Synovus alongside its industry contemporaries, with New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) taking the lead at a 6.65% yield. The stability and potential growth of dividends can be an attractive prospect for investors focused on income, as these trends often mirror a company’s financial health.

Synovus’s Commitment to Dividend Growth

Synovus has demonstrated a commitment to enhance its dividend per share, increasing it from $1.32 in 2020 to $1.52 in 2023. This growth coexists with the company’s earnings per share, which also showed a considerable rise from $2.27 to $4.68 during the same period. These trends suggest a strong financial performance and the potential for future dividend increases.

Synovus’s Future Outlook

With an impressive capital distribution plan that includes a 12% hike in its quarterly dividend and a share repurchase authorization worth 300 million, Synovus is well-positioned for growth. Its organic growth is supported by a relationship banking model, with loans and deposits witnessing steady growth. The stock appears undervalued compared to the broader industry, and Synovus has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) than the industry average.