Synchrony to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, has announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on January 23, 2024. The materials, including the earnings release and presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website early in the morning, with a conference call to discuss the results following a couple of hours later.

Synchrony’s Digital Ecosystem Enhances Customer Experiences

Synchrony offers a comprehensive suite of digitally-enabled financial products that serve a diverse array of industries, including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet, and more. The company’s robust network of partners spans from national and regional retailers to local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers. By connecting partners and consumers through its financial ecosystem, Synchrony aims to enhance customer experiences and facilitate transactions in customers’ preferred channels.

Synchrony’s 2023 Q4 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Synchrony’s Q4 2023 results will be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2024. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The call will be accessible via a live audio webcast and replay on the company’s website.

Increased Investment and Insider Trading

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B V and other hedge funds have increased their holdings in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter. Insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of stock. Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock, with varying ratings and price targets. Synchrony Financial reported a 1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.43 by 0.05. The company also disclosed a quarterly dividend.