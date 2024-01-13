Synchrony Financial: A Detailed Analysis of Recent Performance and Future Outlook

In a notably volatile trading session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) closed at $36.73 per share, marking a 3.27% intraday decline. With a total of 6.28 million shares exchanged, the company’s stock currently stands 7.11% below its 52-week high, but has rallied 27.61% from its 52-week low. Synchrony Financial’s market capitalization is robustly placed at $15.20 billion.

Analysts’ Recommendations and Price Targets

The financial behemoth has received a consensus hold recommendation from analysts, with a mean rating of 2.50. This follows a 5-day price decline of 5.38%, contrasted by a 30-day increase of 3.17%, resulting in an overall 8.80% year-to-date increase. Short interest in SYF sits at 13.65 million shares, translating to a short cover time of approximately 2.9 days.

Wall Street analysts have set a one-year consensus price target of $40.68 for SYF, indicating a potential upside of 9.71% from the current value. The forecasted high and low price targets stand at a stark contrast of $56.00 and $29.00, respectively. Despite its share price growth lagging behind its industry peers over the last half year, analysts are predicting a revenue decrease of 27.00% for the current quarter, followed by a bounce back with an increase of 23.70% in the subsequent quarter, and an overall growth of 7.30% projected for fiscal year 2024.

Revenue and Earnings Forecasts

Analysts anticipate revenues of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, with an upward revision to $4.5 billion by the end of March 2024. These figures indicate forecasted growth of 8.80% and 11.40% respectively, as compared to the sales for the same quarters in the previous year, which were $4.11 billion and $4.04 billion. Despite a commendable earnings growth of approximately 20.52% over the past five years, a projected decrease of 17.26% in 2024 and an annual return of -3.62% over the next five years have been predicted.

The next earnings report for Synchrony Financial is keenly awaited on January 23. The company’s forward dividend ratio stands at 0.96, with a current dividend yield of 2.61%, reflecting a consistent trend of increasing dividends over the recent years.

Industry Performance and Future Outlook

Synchrony Financial boasts an overall rating of 68 in its industry group, scoring higher than 68 percent of stocks. The stock has underperformed in comparison to some of its competitors, with a year-to-date growth rate of 5.24% versus the industry’s growth rate of 5.20%. Despite the challenges, equities researchers at JMP Securities have raised Synchrony Financial’s price objective from $35.00 to $42.00, signaling a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Operating as a consumer financial services company in the United States, Synchrony Financial offers various credit and banking products to retail and commercial customers. Looking ahead, the company’s stock is priced at $36.73, with a forward annual dividend yield of 3.27%. The estimated annual dividend is $2.02, and the stock has an estimated upside of 0.58%, indicating a steady path of growth for the firm.