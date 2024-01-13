en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Synchrony Financial: A Detailed Analysis of Recent Performance and Future Outlook

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Synchrony Financial: A Detailed Analysis of Recent Performance and Future Outlook

In a notably volatile trading session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) closed at $36.73 per share, marking a 3.27% intraday decline. With a total of 6.28 million shares exchanged, the company’s stock currently stands 7.11% below its 52-week high, but has rallied 27.61% from its 52-week low. Synchrony Financial’s market capitalization is robustly placed at $15.20 billion.

Analysts’ Recommendations and Price Targets

The financial behemoth has received a consensus hold recommendation from analysts, with a mean rating of 2.50. This follows a 5-day price decline of 5.38%, contrasted by a 30-day increase of 3.17%, resulting in an overall 8.80% year-to-date increase. Short interest in SYF sits at 13.65 million shares, translating to a short cover time of approximately 2.9 days.

Wall Street analysts have set a one-year consensus price target of $40.68 for SYF, indicating a potential upside of 9.71% from the current value. The forecasted high and low price targets stand at a stark contrast of $56.00 and $29.00, respectively. Despite its share price growth lagging behind its industry peers over the last half year, analysts are predicting a revenue decrease of 27.00% for the current quarter, followed by a bounce back with an increase of 23.70% in the subsequent quarter, and an overall growth of 7.30% projected for fiscal year 2024.

Revenue and Earnings Forecasts

Analysts anticipate revenues of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, with an upward revision to $4.5 billion by the end of March 2024. These figures indicate forecasted growth of 8.80% and 11.40% respectively, as compared to the sales for the same quarters in the previous year, which were $4.11 billion and $4.04 billion. Despite a commendable earnings growth of approximately 20.52% over the past five years, a projected decrease of 17.26% in 2024 and an annual return of -3.62% over the next five years have been predicted.

The next earnings report for Synchrony Financial is keenly awaited on January 23. The company’s forward dividend ratio stands at 0.96, with a current dividend yield of 2.61%, reflecting a consistent trend of increasing dividends over the recent years.

Industry Performance and Future Outlook

Synchrony Financial boasts an overall rating of 68 in its industry group, scoring higher than 68 percent of stocks. The stock has underperformed in comparison to some of its competitors, with a year-to-date growth rate of 5.24% versus the industry’s growth rate of 5.20%. Despite the challenges, equities researchers at JMP Securities have raised Synchrony Financial’s price objective from $35.00 to $42.00, signaling a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Operating as a consumer financial services company in the United States, Synchrony Financial offers various credit and banking products to retail and commercial customers. Looking ahead, the company’s stock is priced at $36.73, with a forward annual dividend yield of 3.27%. The estimated annual dividend is $2.02, and the stock has an estimated upside of 0.58%, indicating a steady path of growth for the firm.

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Comstock Resources Experiences Notable Trading Session; Stock Price Rises
In a notable trading session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) witnessed a volume of 3.58 million shares with a beta value of 0.71. The stock price took an upward leap of 3.36% to close at $8.91. Despite this uptick, it still lags significantly behind its 52-week high of $13.67. Market Capitalization and Trading Volume Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources Experiences Notable Trading Session; Stock Price Rises
Fifth Third Bancorp: Steady Growth and Insider Confidence Allure Investors
6 mins ago
Fifth Third Bancorp: Steady Growth and Insider Confidence Allure Investors
Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024
6 mins ago
Kia Philippines Announces Exciting New Deals for 2024
EOG Resources Witnesses 0.93% Uptick Amid Overweight Consensus Recommendation
2 mins ago
EOG Resources Witnesses 0.93% Uptick Amid Overweight Consensus Recommendation
Finning International: A Potential Undervalued Gem Unearthed by DCF Analysis?
4 mins ago
Finning International: A Potential Undervalued Gem Unearthed by DCF Analysis?
Los Amigos to Open New Outlet in Belleville, Replaces Closed El Gordito
5 mins ago
Los Amigos to Open New Outlet in Belleville, Replaces Closed El Gordito
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for Playoffs Amid Injury Setbacks
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for Playoffs Amid Injury Setbacks
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
1 min
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
High School Sports Teams Set for Thrilling Matchups
1 min
High School Sports Teams Set for Thrilling Matchups
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
2 mins
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
Conor McGregor Celebrates Chef's Birthday with Luxurious Gift
2 mins
Conor McGregor Celebrates Chef's Birthday with Luxurious Gift
Tottenham Hotspur Braces for Premier League Clash at Old Trafford
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Braces for Premier League Clash at Old Trafford
Sunderland Prepares for Championship Clash Against Ipswich Town
2 mins
Sunderland Prepares for Championship Clash Against Ipswich Town
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal Amidst Presidential Speculations
3 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal Amidst Presidential Speculations
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
4 mins
Dominican Official's Visit to China: A Potential Boost for Bilateral Ties
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app