Switching to Stock Market Investments Could Boost UK Savings, Report Suggests

True Potential, a UK-based financial services group, has released a report that points to the potential financial benefits UK savers could accrue by moving their savings from traditional accounts to the stock market. As per the study, if the average savings account balance of £17,365 were to be invested in the stock market, it could potentially grow to £18,338.13 by 2026, based on an average return rate of 7%, adjusted for inflation.

Overcoming Investment Reluctance

True Potential's CEO, Daniel Harrison, highlighted the common reluctance among individuals to venture into stock market investments. This hesitance, according to Harrison, often stems from a lack of understanding of how stock markets function. Harrison emphasizes the importance of financial education in dispelling misconceptions and enabling individuals to make informed investment decisions, as opposed to resorting to unregulated investment avenues like cryptocurrencies.

Inflation's Impact on Savings

The True Potential report also underscored the reality of inflation's negative effect on savings. By eroding the real value of money, inflation can deplete the purchasing power of savings over time. It advocates for savers to seek professional advice to effectively navigate the risks associated with investments and counteract the adverse effects of inflation.

Considering Fixed-Rate Accounts

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, advises that for individuals not needing immediate liquidity, fixed-rate accounts offering over five percent could be a more rewarding option. Despite potential decreases in rates in the upcoming months due to the current economic climate, these accounts could still yield higher returns than average savings accounts.