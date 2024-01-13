Swimming Pools Retain Their Lure Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Amid the current cost-of-living crisis, many homeowners are still placing high importance on the installation of swimming pools, a luxury feature that continues to maintain its allure in the housing market. In a world still suffering the effects of a pandemic, people have been spending more time at home and reallocating funds from canceled vacations to home improvements. An outcome of this trend was a surge in pool installations, a wave that, while slowing down somewhat with a 6 percent decrease in spending from the previous year, still shows no sign of crashing.

Plungie Pools: A New Market Trend

Homeowners Sonia De Gregorio and Drew Mansur are among those who have chosen to ride this wave, recently installing ‘Plungie’ pools in their homes. These pools, which are pre-made offsite, offer a more affordable alternative to traditional in situ pools. Besides being cost-effective, Plungie pools are also suitable for smaller properties, making them a highly attractive option for many. In the eyes of homeowners, these pools are not just a luxury add-on, but a value-adding investment for their properties.

Shifting Market Trends

The demand for pools, particularly cost-effective options like Plungie pools, has experienced significant growth due to smaller property sizes and budget considerations. Pool builders have noted a shift towards more budget-conscious choices, with an increase in requests for finance options. Despite the economic downturn, the market for pools remains active, with companies like Plungie continuing to maintain a steady stream of work. This is despite the fact that prices have remained stable, even in the face of rising material costs.

Renovation Market Remains Robust

The renovation market continues to be robust, with homeowners seeking to make improvements in anticipation of future property sales. Pools continue to be the top search term for potential home buyers on Domain.com.au, underscoring the enduring appeal of this luxury amenity. Even in an economy grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, the desire for a private oasis remains strong, proving that when it comes to home improvements, some luxuries are worth the investment.