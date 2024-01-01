en English
Sweeping Changes in India’s Financial Landscape: What to Expect in 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
As we step into 2024, significant changes in India’s financial landscape are set to take effect. These alterations, spearheaded by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), aim to enhance transparency, ease of understanding, and fairness for policyholders and investors alike.

Revamped Customer Information Sheets

Starting January 1, 2024, health insurance policyholders will receive an updated Customer Information Sheet (CIS) in a more user-friendly format. The IRDAI has mandated insurance companies to provide this comprehensive document that includes clear details on the sum insured, policy benefits, claim payout timelines, and cashless payout pre-authorizations. The CIS will also include a comprehensive list of exclusions, aiming to prevent misunderstandings and disputes at the time of claim processing.

Focus on Fairness and Transparency

Accompanying these insurance updates, the SEBI has issued a directive to mutual fund trustees. This directive requires trustees to ensure that fees and expenses charged to investors are fair, and to regularly review fund performance against peers and benchmarks. This measure, effective from January 1, 2024, aims to address conflicts of interest and enforce trustees’ duty to act in the best interest of the unitholders.

Unified Payments Interface in Equity Cash Segment

On a similar note, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for the Secondary Market is set to begin its beta phase this January for the equity cash segment. This development is expected to boost efficiency for investors, allowing them to block funds for trades more conveniently.

Reminder for Tax-Saving Investment Proofs

In addition to these changes, employees who have opted for the old tax regime are reminded to submit proof of their tax-saving investments, such as insurance policies and home loans, to their employers in January. This step is crucial to avoid excess tax deductions at source.

These alterations in the landscape of personal finance in India, set to start in 2024, reflect a concerted effort to enhance financial transparency and fairness. As we navigate these changes, it is essential to stay informed and leverage these developments to our advantage.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

