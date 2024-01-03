en English
Business

Suze Orman’s Approach: Small Steps to Financial Stability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
As the first month of 2024 unfolds, many Americans find themselves striving to develop new financial habits. The pervasive stress associated with managing finances often prompts individuals to set lofty resolutions. However, renowned personal finance expert and Women and Money Podcast host, Suze Orman, advises against this approach. She suggests that people focus on their most significant financial wish for the year and take incremental steps to achieve it, emphasizing the importance of regularly reviewing progress.

Starting Small and Staying the Course

Orman discourages extravagant financial resolutions and encourages starting small. The mantra she proposes is living below one’s means but within one’s needs. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, she underscored the need to reduce dining out expenses as a practical way to conserve funds. Orman posits that as people realize the ease of saving over spending, they will derive more satisfaction from their growing savings.

Setting Realistic Goals

Another critical element in Orman’s financial strategy is setting realistic goals. It’s not about how much money one can accumulate; rather, it’s about avoiding unnecessary expenditures. As Orman puts it, ‘Living below your means but within your needs.’ This principle encourages individuals to make smarter financial decisions and avoid wasteful spending.

Understanding Financial Compounding

Orman also highlights the importance of financial compounding, especially for the younger generation. Recognizing the difference between needs and wants and understanding the long-term impact of financial decisions can lead to profound changes in one’s financial health. She advises against bonds as a long-term wealth-building strategy, a viewpoint that has influenced her audience significantly.

In light of this, individuals like Shirl Fletcher, who aims to save money, finish school, and start a jewelry business, can find these goals achievable with reasonable planning and discipline. As Orman asserts, such ambitions can be realized by taking small, deliberate steps towards financial stability.

Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

