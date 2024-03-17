Sutherland Shire Flood Study Sparks Controversy: Property Values and Insurance Costs Surge

In an unexpected development, Sutherland Shire Council is reconsidering its draft study indicating 15,600 properties at risk of flooding, after community outcry over plummeting property values and skyrocketing insurance premiums. Kathy Burton's experience, losing $300,000 on a sale due to the flood risk designation, typifies the local unrest. Insurance costs have surged, in some instances over 200%, fueling over 300 complaints on the day the study's findings were disclosed.

Community Consultation and Complaints

Documents reveal the council's decision to limit community engagement based on a belief that existing hydrology data was sufficient and recent flood events were minimal. Yet, the minimal effort to involve the community, including an underutilized online questionnaire, resulted in widespread surprise and frustration among residents. The initial flood risk notification process, lacking in comprehensive community input, has led to a significant backlash.

Flood Risk Assumptions Questioned

Residents argue that the study's assumptions, particularly regarding overland flooding and freeboard requirements, were excessively conservative. This has resulted in properties being marked as flood-affected even when the risk appears minimal, directly impacting insurance premiums. The Insurance Council of Australia asserts that insurers rely on the most current flood data, but the connection between the study's findings and insurance rate increases remains a contentious point.

Council's Response and Reassessment

In response to the uproar, Sutherland Shire Council has paused the implementation of flood notations on planning certificates and is revisiting the study's parameters. Aiming for clarity and understanding, the council has extended the consultation period and engaged in face-to-face sessions with residents. This move reflects an effort to balance the need for flood risk awareness with the community's concerns about property values and insurance affordability.