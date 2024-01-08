Surviving January’s Cost-of-Living Crisis: Money-Saving Tips from The Star and ‘Money Saving Amy’

In the face of the cost-of-living crisis, The Star and ‘Money Saving Amy’ have joined hands to guide families through the difficult month of January. They have delivered a series of practical tips that focus on smart consumption and resource management, aiming to help individuals kick off the new year without overspending.

Mastering the Art of Batch Cooking

One of the central strategies proposed is batch cooking. By preparing meals in large quantities, families can achieve substantial savings on energy and food costs. This approach also ensures that quick meal options are always on hand, reducing the likelihood of resorting to costly and often unhealthy takeout alternatives.

Embracing the ‘Dry January’

The initiative encourages participation in ‘Dry January,’ a month-long abstinence from alcohol for health betterment and financial saving. To keep the experience enjoyable, people are urged to experiment with alcohol-free drinks and inventive mocktails, transforming a potential sacrifice into a fun and creative endeavor.

Utilizing Existing Supplies and Loyalty Rewards

Another cost-cutting measure involves planning meals around existing pantry supplies. This practice minimizes waste and reduces grocery expenses. To complement this, the use of loyalty rewards from various apps for purchasing any additional required ingredients is advised.

Generating Income Through Decluttering

The act of decluttering and selling unwanted items, not only creates a more organized living space but also serves as a method to generate extra income. The challenge here is to spend only what is earned through these sales, further promoting mindful consumption.

Engaging in Low-Cost Entertainment and Side Hustles

Entertainment costs can be significantly reduced by initiating board games and creative home activities, such as blindfolded drawing games. Additionally, the quieter months offer an opportunity to launch or refine side hustles like online surveys or mystery shopping. These activities can be seamlessly integrated into daily routines, offering a potential source of income without disrupting existing schedules.