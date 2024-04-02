Survey Reveals: BNPL Users Turning to Credit Cards, Risking Debt Trap

As cost of living pressures mount, a new survey conducted by Mozo for almost 1300 people reveals a concerning trend: nearly half of buy now, pay later (BNPL) users are resorting to credit cards to settle their BNPL debts. This practice is stoking fears of a "debt trap" with potential long-term financial repercussions. With the average credit card debt of BNPL users standing at $1059, compared to their BNPL debt of $725, the reliance on high-interest credit options to clear "interest-free" BNPL purchases spells trouble.

Understanding the Trend

BNPL platforms, offering the allure of immediate purchases with repayments spread out in installments, have seen a surge in popularity. However, the convenience comes with a catch. Mozo spokeswoman Rachel Wastell warns against the dangers of using credit cards to pay off BNPL debts, emphasizing the risk of accruing high-interest charges. This method of debt management, especially when juggling multiple debts, can lead to a dangerous cycle of borrowing.

Consequences and Consumer Behavior

Adding to the concern, a Finder survey highlights the precarious financial position of many households, with 45% of respondents having savings of $1000 or less. This lack of financial buffer makes them more susceptible to relying on credit cards, loans, and BNPL products for everyday expenses, potentially exacerbating their financial strain. Credit bureau illion forecasts an increase in credit card and home loan delinquencies, noting a significant rise in credit card applications and subsequent repayment failures.

Escalating Risks

The shift towards alternative lending options like pay advances further complicates the financial landscape. Consumers, in an attempt to cover existing debts, may find themselves in an increasingly precarious financial situation, warns Wastell. With BNPL users who have never used their credit card to pay off their BNPL debt taking on an average of $6000 in debt - a figure that jumps to nearly $9400 for those who do - the cycle of debt seems to be intensifying.