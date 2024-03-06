SuRo Capital to Unveil Q4 Earnings, Hosts Conference Call: Financial Prospects Brighten

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) gears up to disclose its financial performance for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Scheduled after the U.S. market closure on March 13, 2024, the announcement is highly anticipated by investors and market analysts alike. A subsequent conference call and webcast will provide a deeper dive into the results and future outlook.

Anticipation Builds for Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Results

With the financial community watching, $2.81 earnings per share SuRo Capital's upcoming earnings report is poised to reveal significant insights into the company's fiscal health and strategic direction. Analysts have been closely monitoring the company's performance, especially after it reported for the last quarter, surpassing consensus estimates. Despite a challenging past, marked by a negative return on equity and a net margin of 32.11, recent trends suggest a potential turnaround.

Investor Interest Peaks as Stock Climbs

Since the start of 2024, SuRo Capital's stock has witnessed a 9.9% increase, with forecasts predicting a substantial 38.6% upside from its current standing. This optimistic outlook is further bolstered by a noticeable decline in short interest during February, indicating growing confidence among investors. The company's strategic initiatives and market positioning will be critical topics during the conference call, offering investors and analysts a chance to gauge future growth potentials.

Conference Call Details and Expectations

The earnings conference call, set for 2:00 p.m. PT on March 13, promises to provide valuable insights into SuRo Capital's operational performance and strategic initiatives. Participants from the U.S. and abroad are encouraged to join, with access numbers readily available for both domestic and international callers. Moreover, the live webcast from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital's website ensures widespread accessibility, with an archived replay available for 12 months post-presentation.

As SuRo Capital prepares to share its latest financial achievements and forward-looking strategies, the market awaits with bated breath. The forthcoming earnings report and conference call may very well set the tone for the company's trajectory in the coming months, offering a glimpse into the potential for sustained growth and profitability. With analyst expectations high and investor interest piqued, March 13 could mark a pivotal moment for SuRo Capital and its stakeholders.