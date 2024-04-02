Surging Timeshare Regrets: Rising Costs, Market Glut Challenge Owners

Timeshare ownership, once seen as a gateway to luxurious annual vacations, is now under scrutiny for its financial burden on owners. With about 10 million U.S. households owning a timeshare and the average price reaching $23,940 in 2023, the allure is fading. Sheila Wagner, a timeshare owner, expressed her frustration, noting the financial strain preventing her from retiring. The industry, valued over $10 billion, faces criticism as 85% of buyers reportedly regret their purchase, according to a consumer study.

Market Saturation and Resale Challenges

The resale market for timeshares is grim, with properties often selling for a fraction of their original value - sometimes as low as 0%. Brian Rogers of the Timeshare Users Group highlights this stark depreciation, attributing it to market oversaturation. Despite this, some timeshare companies offer deed take-backs after full payment, but this doesn't alleviate the burden of escalating annual maintenance fees, which averaged $1,170 in 2022.

Financial Implications and Consumer Regret

Jeff Weir, an independent timeshare journalist, points out the economic impracticality of timeshares, where maintenance fees can exceed rental value. The Better Business Bureau has logged thousands of complaints against major timeshare companies, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction. This discontent is amplified by cases like Dave Ramsey's, who faced a lawsuit for endorsing a timeshare exit company accused of defrauding customers.

Looking Forward: The Timeshare Industry's Future

As the timeshare industry grapples with these challenges, potential buyers are urged to consider the long-term commitments and financial implications. With the market facing saturation and resale values plummeting, the traditional timeshare model may need to evolve. The industry's future hinges on addressing these systemic issues, fostering transparency, and ensuring consumer satisfaction to regain trust and viability.