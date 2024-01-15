Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee’s Appreciation

January has witnessed a surge in over-the-counter dollar-rupee (USD/INR) options trading volumes in the United States, reaching 1.5 times the total volume of December. As per U.S. regulations, these transactions must be reported to Swap Data Repositories. It appears that banks are actively advising their clients to take long positions on the rupee, predominantly via put options, which allows the holder to sell USD/INR at a preset rate in the future for a premium.

Rupee’s Appreciation and RBI’s Intervention

The inclination towards the rupee’s appreciation is marked by the negative shift in the three-month risk reversal in December. This implies that investors are more inclined to wager on the rupee’s rise. Despite India’s robust economic indicators and significant capital influx, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) stringent control over the rupee’s value has previously stifled its potential to rally.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) castigated this approach, leading to the reclassification of India’s currency regime from ‘floating’ to a ‘stabilized arrangement’. This criticism, coupled with expectations that the RBI will curtail its interventions, is driving the current interest in put options. Investors anticipate the rupee to break free from the narrow band it maintained last year.

Predictions and Current Market Status

Forex strategists, such as Dhiraj Nim from ANZ, foresee the RBI allowing a wider trading band for the rupee, leaning towards appreciation. The rupee’s low implied volatility—akin to that of the pegged Hong Kong dollar—renders buying options more affordable and contributes to the rise in trading activity.

Speculation of the rupee strengthening against the dollar is on the rise due to increased debt and speculative flows and the dollar’s soft outlook. The anticipated currency movement lies in the 82.70 – 83.20 range. Traders are keenly observing the direction of U.S. interest rates, awaiting U.S. retail sales data. India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield last week ended 5 basis points lower at 7.1795%, with the expectation of it oscillating in a 7.14%-7.22% range this week. With foreign flows and bets on policy rates easing, government bond yields are predicted to fall this year.