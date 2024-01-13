en English
Business

Surge in Small-Cap Stocks Fuels Indian Market Rally


By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Surge in Small-Cap Stocks Fuels Indian Market Rally

Small-cap stocks in the Indian stock market have experienced a significant rally, with 82 of these stocks soaring between 10% and 39% during the past week. This surge indicates robust market activity beyond the blue-chip companies, with the market beginning the week on a subdued note but rebounding sharply on the last day. This rebound was buoyed by positive earnings reports from IT giants Infosys and TCS.

Market Indices Hit Record Highs

The BSE Sensex ended the week up by 0.75%, or 542.3 points, closing at 72,568.45. The Nifty50 experienced similar gains, rising 0.84%, or 183.7 points, to close at 21,894.50. Both indices achieved fresh record highs on January 12, with the Sensex peaking at 72,720.96 and the Nifty at 21,928.25. The small-cap index also hit a new record, climbing 1.5%.

Sector Performance and Investor Activity

Sector-wise, the BSE Information Technology index rose by 4.5%, and the BSE Realty index by 4.3%. Conversely, the BSE FMCG and BSE Bank indices fell by 1.7% and 0.9% respectively. Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,901.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 6,858.47 crore.

Market Outlook

Analysts predict continued bullishness for the Nifty, expecting targets of 22,000 and above in the short term. This positive outlook is supported by a strong momentum indicator, the RSI. The ongoing earnings season and the steady inflow of funds into mutual funds, coupled with local investors’ active buying, are expected to influence the market’s future performance.



Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

