Surge in Massachusetts Gaming Revenue Assists in Tackling Budget Shortfall

Massachusetts is witnessing a surge in its gaming revenue, with the three major casinos and sports betting contributing significantly to the state's coffers. According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, the casinos generated a staggering $103.04 million in gross gaming revenue in December, consequently contributing over $29 million in state tax revenue. Additionally, sports betting brought in an impressive $658.7 million in wagers, which resulted in $60.55 million in taxable revenue, adding $12 million more to the state kitty. Since the inception of casino gaming in 2015, Massachusetts has accumulated a whopping $1.623 billion in taxes from casinos alone.

Advertisment

Significant Increase in Gaming Revenue

Considering the fiscal year 2023, the casino revenues escalated to approximately $330.7 million, witnessing an increase from $310 million in 2022 and $233.1 million in 2021. Sports betting, which has been legal in the state for just a year, has already produced $93.87 million in taxes. The Massachusetts Lottery also experienced an increase in sales, with a rise of $130.8 million or 5.1%, although the estimated profit dropped slightly by $13.7 million from the previous year.

Addressing the Budget Shortfall

Advertisment

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is leveraging these funds to tackle a $1 billion budget deficit. The Healey administration has identified $625 million in non-tax revenues, including an expected rise in Lottery profits to $1.275 billion and gaming revenues to $255 million, as part of the strategy to bridge the budget gap. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation has noted that these figures are slightly ahead of the previous fiscal year.

Contribution of Different Players

DraftKings Sportsbook emerged as the dominant player in the first year of sports betting in Massachusetts, taking in $316 million in wagers in December. FanDuel Sportsbook followed in second place with $187.4 million in handle and $19.8 million in revenue. ESPN Bet maintained its third position with nearly $50 million in bets and $4.2 million in revenue. The state's casinos also played their part, with Encore Boston Harbor leading in gross gaming revenue at $65.8 million.

In summary, the significant increase in gambling revenue in Massachusetts is not only boosting the state's economy but also helping it address a major budget shortfall. With the successful performance of casino gaming and sports betting, the future of the gaming industry in Massachusetts looks promising.