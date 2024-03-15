Super Funds Innovate with Retirement Bonuses: Millions Paid Out to Retirees

As superannuation funds seek competitive edges, retirement bonuses have emerged as a significant benefit, but with varying terms across the industry. Nearly 30% of funds, including some of Australia's largest, now offer these bonuses, designed to mimic self-managed super fund (SMSF) tax advantages and keep retirees within their fold. Australian Retirement Trust leads the pack, having disbursed nearly $100 million in bonuses, signaling a growing trend that offers retirees a chance to reclaim potential capital gains tax (CGT) amounts.

Understanding Retirement Bonuses

Retirement bonuses are crafted to benefit members transitioning from the accumulation to the retirement phase. The bonuses aim to return the approximate value of the tax set aside for potential CGT liabilities, with super funds capital gains taxed between 10% and 15%. This innovative approach allows retirees to enjoy a tax advantage similar to SMSFs, without the need for managing their fund. However, eligibility and calculation methods for these bonuses vary widely among funds, with some requiring a minimum membership period or imposing clawback provisions if the fund is left too soon after receiving the bonus.

Industry Responses and Member Benefits

Financial advisors and super fund executives are observing increasing interest in these bonuses among nearing-retirement clients. Funds like AustralianSuper, Insignia-owned MLC, and TelstraSuper have reported significant payouts, demonstrating the bonuses' appeal. However, the method of calculating these bonuses differs, with some funds basing them on individual asset sales over the account's lifetime, while others use a flat rate percentage. This variation underscores the need for members to closely examine their fund's policy to maximize their retirement benefits.

Strategic Implications for Retirees

With the introduction of retirement bonuses, super funds are directly addressing one of SMSFs' most significant advantages: the ability to optimize tax outcomes in retirement. This competitive move not only provides a financial boost to retirees but also encourages loyalty to the fund. Experts like leading actuary Michael Rice and SuperGuide founder Robert Barnes suggest that the trend towards offering retirement bonuses will likely continue, prompting most funds to adopt similar strategies. For retirees and those nearing retirement, understanding the specifics of these bonuses could result in substantial financial benefits, emphasizing the importance of informed fund selection and management in retirement planning.