Sunteck Realty Secures ₹2,000 Crore Deal with Bennett Coleman for Mumbai's Sunteck Icon Lease

Mumbai-based real estate giant, Sunteck Realty Ltd, has entered into a significant long-term lease agreement with media conglomerate Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, marking a pivotal moment in the company's expansion and revenue strategy. This strategic move involves the leasing of Sunteck Icon, a premium commercial building located at the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Junction, which is expected to rake in a whopping ₹2,000 crore over a span of 29 years.

Strategic Expansion and Financial Outlook

Building on the success of a previous lease agreement with Upgrad in March 2023 for BKC51, another premium property at BKC Junction, Sunteck Realty is bolstering its annuity income business with this new deal. The property, spanning two lakh square feet and priced at an approximate rental rate of ₹300 per square foot per month, is projected to significantly enhance the company's rental income portfolio. Kamal Khetan, Chairman of Sunteck Realty, emphasized the importance of this deal, noting the substantial average return of 30% on the invested capital that these rental assets are projected to yield.

Features and Facilities of Sunteck Icon

Sunteck Icon stands out as a world-class commercial space, boasting modern facilities and amenities, including green building pre-certification from Edge-IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. This certification underscores the building's commitment to environmental sustainability and efficiency, making it an attractive proposition for corporate tenants seeking premium, eco-friendly office spaces in one of Mumbai's prime business districts.

Market Impact and Future Projections

Following the announcement of this deal, shares of Sunteck Realty Ltd experienced a positive uptick, closing at ₹429.70, up by ₹3.75 or 0.88%, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This reflects the market's optimistic outlook on Sunteck Realty's strategic leasing decisions and its potential for future growth. As Sunteck Realty continues to expand its commercial portfolio, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on Mumbai's booming real estate market, setting a strong foundation for sustained revenue generation and financial success in the years to come.