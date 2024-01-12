en English
Finance

Summer Strategy Session: Experts urge Financial Reassessment during Work Slowdown

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
As summer days stretch languidly ahead, finance experts urge individuals and families to seize this period of relative calm to reassess their financial strategies. The potential benefits are significant: doubled superannuation savings, reduced student debt, and decreased home loan costs are just some of the rewards that can be reaped with strategic decision-making.

Superannuation: Doubling Down on Savings

Imagine being a 50-year-old earning $200,000 with $650,000 in super. By simply sacrificing $5,500 of your salary annually over 15 years, you could see your balance skyrocket to approximately $1.3 million, assuming a 6.5% growth rate. Similarly, a 30-year-old earning $150,000 could enhance their retirement pot by $240,000 by sacrificing $5,000 annually, with a minimal impact on their take-home pay.

The magic ingredient here is the utilisation of tax concessions for super contributions. An annual cap of $27,500 exists for concessional (pre-tax) contributions and a $110,000 cap for non-concessional (after-tax) contributions. The opportunity to carry forward unused concessional caps is a further boon, indicating that the superannuation system is not just a savings mechanism, but a tool for strategic wealth creation.

Strategizing Student Debt

Graduates and higher education students are advised to pay off their HELP debt before June 1 to avoid an anticipated inflation-driven increase of about 5%. This advice underscores the importance of being proactive in managing student debt, rather than letting it accumulate and compound over time.

Small Business: Leveraging Opportunities

For small business owners – particularly sole traders – a well-thought-out plan for the sale of the business can result in substantial tax savings, while simultaneously boosting retirement savings. By leveraging capital gain discounts and superannuation concessions, owners can transform their hard-earned business into a golden egg for retirement.

However, to qualify for these benefits, certain criteria must be met. The business must meet specific asset and turnover criteria, and the sale must be associated with retirement for individuals over 55. This underscores the importance of strategic planning in business to ensure maximum benefits in retirement.

Whether it’s optimising superannuation savings, strategically managing student debt, or planning the sale of a small business, refreshing financial strategies during periods of work slowdown or holidays can lead to significant long-term benefits. The key is to stay informed, make data-driven decisions, and to seize opportunities when they arise.

Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

