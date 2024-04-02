Subprime Loan Billionaire Don Hankey Backs Trump with $175mn Bond Amid Legal Appeal

Amid a flurry of legal challenges and financial scrutiny, former President Donald Trump secured a significant lifeline through a $175 million bond, underwritten by billionaire Don Hankey, chairman of Knight Specialty Insurance. This strategic move comes as Trump appeals a hefty $454 million civil fraud judgment, positioning Hankey, a notable figure in the subprime auto loan industry, at the center of this high-profile financial arrangement.

Advertisment

Securing the Bond

In an unprecedented move, Don Hankey stepped forward to underwrite a $175 million bond for Donald Trump, a substantial show of support during Trump's appeal against a $454 million civil fraud judgment. Hankey utilized a combination of cash and investment-grade bonds to secure the deal, marking a significant intervention at a critical time for Trump. The arrangement not only aids Trump in staving off asset seizures during the appeal process but also highlights the intricate financial dynamics between Hankey and Trump, with past transactions underscoring a longstanding financial relationship.

Longstanding Financial Ties

Advertisment

Don Hankey is no stranger to high-stakes financial dealings, with his portfolio extending into subprime auto loans through his leadership at Westlake Financial Services. Moreover, his position as a major shareholder in Axos Financial, which has previously facilitated refinancing deals for Trump properties, cements a complex web of financial interactions. These dealings, encapsulated by the recent bond transaction, reflect a mutually beneficial relationship amidst Trump's ongoing legal and financial challenges. Hankey's support for Trump extends beyond business, with past contributions to Trump's presidential campaigns hinting at a broader alliance.

Risks and Implications

The involvement of a figure like Hankey, known as the 'king of subprime car loans,' in underwriting Trump's bond raises questions about the intersection of politics, business, and the subprime lending industry. This scenario underscores the potential risks inherent in the subprime lending sector, while also highlighting the lengths to which supporters will go to back political figures facing legal and financial adversity. As Trump navigates his appeal, the bond deal with Hankey not only offers immediate relief but also invites scrutiny into the mechanisms of high-stakes financial support in the political arena.