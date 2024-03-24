Subpostmaster Demands Probe into £58m Horizon Fund Legal Fees Allocation

A subpostmaster is spearheading a call for an investigation into the allocation of legal fees from the £58m compensation fund intended for workers wrongly convicted of fraud in the Post Office Horizon scandal. The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is being implored to scrutinize the distribution of the settlement among lawyers, litigation funders, and the 555 claimants who initially unveiled the IT failure, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.

Unveiling the Financial Discrepancy

In 2019, the Post Office agreed to a £58m settlement to resolve a group action lawsuit filed by subpostmasters it had erroneously accused of theft and false accounting due to the flawed Horizon computer system. Despite the substantial settlement amount, the 555 subpostmasters ultimately received a mere £12m after legal and funding costs were accounted for, averaging around £200,000 each. This revelation has prompted calls for a thorough examination of how the funds were allocated, specifically the portion that went to legal and funding fees versus what was directly awarded to the claimants.

Legal and Funding Costs Under Scrutiny

Jim Diamond, representing the subpostmaster, has specifically targeted Freeths, the law firm that represented the claimants, for not providing a detailed breakdown of the costs incurred and the documents related to the settlement. Diamond's inquiries highlight the need for transparency regarding the nearly £46m reportedly consumed by legal fees, funding costs, and other expenses. Additionally, Neil Purslow of Therium Capital Management, a key litigation funder for the case, contested claims regarding the size of Therium's fee, suggesting a lower figure and defending the funding as necessary for challenging the Post Office's aggressive legal strategy.

Impact and Implications

The controversy over the distribution of the Horizon settlement funds not only underscores the complexities involved in class-action lawsuits but also raises pertinent questions about the ethics and transparency of legal funding. As the SRA considers the request for an investigation, the outcome could have significant implications for future legal funding arrangements, especially in cases involving large groups of claimants seeking justice against powerful entities. The ongoing debate also reflects broader concerns about ensuring that victims of miscarriages of justice receive fair and adequate compensation.

As this situation unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that the journey towards justice and reparation for the wronged subpostmasters is far from over. The call for a probe into the legal fees paid out of the Horizon fund is a critical step towards transparency, accountability, and, ultimately, fairness for those who suffered at the hands of a flawed system.