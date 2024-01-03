en English
Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa Marks 15th Year as World’s Costliest Remittance Region

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Sub-Saharan Africa Marks 15th Year as World’s Costliest Remittance Region

In 2023, the cost of remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) rose, marking the region as the most expensive globally for the 15th consecutive year, according to a World Bank report. The average cost of sending $200 slightly increased to 7.9% in Q2 of 2023 from 7.8% in Q2 of 2022. This average remains significantly above the global average of 6.9% and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 3% by 2030.

Regional Cost Variations

Remittance costs across the region varied widely, with some corridors experiencing fees as high as 36%. Nigeria emerged as the country with the highest remittance costs, receiving $20.5 billion in 2023. Ghana and Kenya followed, with inflows of $4.9 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively. The World Bank report pointed to banks as the primary contributors to high remittance fees, charging an average of 12.1%, compared to lower costs by post offices, money transfer operators, and mobile operators.

Concerns and Future Implications

The World Bank expressed concerns over these high costs, particularly as remittance flows to developing countries have increasingly become a more significant source of funds than foreign direct investment and official aid. In addition, from January 2024, Nigerian banks are expected to implement an electronic money transfer levy on foreign currency inflows of N10,000 or more. This proposed policy could potentially exacerbate the already high remittance costs and push more transactions to unofficial markets.

Global Remittance Trends

Despite high costs, remittances to SSA showed a slight increase of 1.9% in 2023, with Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya seeing estimated gains. However, fixed exchange rates and capital controls have been diverting remittances to unofficial channels. The United States remained the largest source of remittances globally, while the top five remittance recipient countries in 2023 were India, Mexico, China, the Philippines, and Egypt. The World Bank projects a 2.5% increase in remittance flows to SSA in 2024.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

