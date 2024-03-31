Study Advocates Enhanced Interest Rate Policy for Nigeria's Capital Market Growth

Recent research emphasizes the need for improved interest rate policies to bolster Nigeria's capital market development, presenting an in-depth analysis by economists Awoleye Olayemi and Folorunso Benjamin. Their study, "The Nexus between Foreign Capital Inflows and Stock Market Development in Nigeria: Does Interest Rate Matter?", published in the Bullion journal, sheds light on how interest rates influence the relationship between foreign capital inflows and the development of Nigeria's stock market from 1986 to 2020.

Advertisment

Impact of Interest Rates and FDI on Stock Market Development

The study employed Auto-regression distributed lag techniques to analyze the data, uncovering that in the short-term, both interest rates and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows negatively affect stock market development. Conversely, in the long run, these factors exert a positive effect. This nuanced finding illustrates the complex dynamics at play, suggesting that while FDI and interest rates can be detrimental in the short term, they contribute significantly to market development over an extended period.

Foreign Portfolio Investment and Stock Market Expansion

Advertisment

Further analysis revealed that foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows and interest rates individually and collectively impact stock market development negatively in the short term but positively in the long term. This indicates that FPI is not being effectively utilized to support domestic market growth in the short term. However, a favorable interplay between interest rates and FPI emerges over time, enhancing the stock market's expansion. The study emphasizes the importance of a synergistic approach to interest rates and FPI to stimulate stock market growth effectively.

Policy Recommendations and Future Outlook

The researchers advocate for a strategic overhaul of Nigeria's interest rate policies to maximize the positive impact of foreign capital inflow on the capital market. They suggest that a concerted effort to implement better interest rate policies could significantly influence the nation's stock market positively. This study contributes to the ongoing discourse on the nexus between FCI, interest rates, and stock market development in Nigeria, offering critical insights for policymakers aiming to foster a robust capital market.

The findings underline the necessity for Nigeria to adapt its policies to harness the potential of foreign capital inflows and interest rates in promoting long-term stock market development. As the country grapples with economic challenges, including a recent interest rate hike and inflation concerns, this research provides a timely analysis of potential pathways to stability and growth through nuanced economic policy adjustments.