Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Finance #Stock Markets

Meta Platforms, American Superconductor, Clorox: Top Investment Picks with Momentum

Meta Platforms, American Superconductor Corporation, and The Clorox Company are highlighted as strong investment considerations due to their impressive momentum characteristics. Each company has seen significant increases in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for their current year's earnings and have outperformed the S&P 500 in the last three months.

author-image
María Alejandra Trujillo
Updated On
New Update
Meta Platforms, American Superconductor, Clorox: Top Investment Picks with Momentum

Meta Platforms, American Superconductor, Clorox: Top Investment Picks with Momentum

Three companies have emerged as compelling investment considerations due to their strong momentum characteristics: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), and The Clorox Company (CLX). These companies have earned a coveted Zacks Rank 1, signaling a robust buy recommendation from Zacks Investment Research.

Advertisment

Momentum Indicators

Each of these companies has witnessed a considerable surge in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings over the last two months. Meta Platforms has seen a 9% increase, American Superconductor Corporation a staggering 55.6% jump, and The Clorox Company a 14.9% rise. This positive momentum is a key indicator of their promising investment potential.

Stock Performance

Advertisment

All three firms have outpaced the S&P 500's 12.5% gain over the past three months, reinforcing their strong momentum. Meta Platforms' shares have soared by 42.2%, American Superconductor Corporation's shares have grown by 30.3%, and The Clorox Company's shares have climbed by 17.3%. Adding to their appeal, both Meta Platforms and American Superconductor Corporation boast a Momentum Score of A, while The Clorox Company has earned a respectable Momentum Score of B.

Emerging Opportunities

Further enriching the investment landscape, Zacks experts have sifted through thousands of stocks to select their top picks. Among these, they anticipate a 'watershed medical breakthrough' investment to rebound from bear market lows with considerable upside potential. However, this information serves more as a teaser for Zacks Investment Research's services, including their report on the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days, rather than a specific investment recommendation.

Advertisment
Advertisment