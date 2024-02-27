STRAX Deepens Net Loss to MEUR -44.6 in 2023, Initiates Turnaround Strategy

STRAX, a leading global entity in mobile accessories, reported a significant deepening of its net loss to MEUR -44.6 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, from a loss of MEUR -19.6 the previous year. This financial downturn has prompted the company to engage proactively with its lenders and to embark on a strategic turnaround plan, including asset divestiture and cost reduction measures.

Financial Performance and Strategic Adjustments

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from ongoing operations also saw a decrease, landing at MEUR -39.4 compared to MEUR -15.5 in the prior year. Equity fell sharply to MEUR -49.8, translating to a per-share equity decrease to EUR -0.41 from EUR -0.05. Despite these challenges, STRAX managed to achieve a gross profit of MEUR 8.1, reflecting a 23.3% gross margin after adjustments. The financial strain led to non-compliance with a loan agreement with PCP, but STRAX is actively working with PCP to strategize a return to compliance. This includes the divestment of non-core assets, seeking financial partners for core business segments, and implementing cost reduction measures to strengthen the balance sheet and financial standing.

Debt Reduction and Divestiture of Urbanista AB

In its efforts to reduce debt and improve liquidity, STRAX has planned significant loan repayments in 2023 and 2024. A crucial step in this direction was the divestiture of its ownership of Urbanista AB to P Capital Partners AB for approximately MEUR 24.5, a move that not only aids in debt reduction but also resulted in a capital gain of circa MEUR 19.4. CEO Gudmundur Palmason highlighted the restructuring efforts over the past 18 months, including the reduction of debt and simplification of the company structure, expressing optimism for completing these initiatives within 3-6 months.

Future Outlook and Strategic Focus

Despite the current financial challenges, STRAX remains committed to its strategic focus on core business segments to ensure they continue to grow and prosper. The divestiture and restructuring efforts are aimed at improving profitability and ensuring sustainability in the long term. With approximately 90 employees across six countries, STRAX continues to be a significant player in the mobile accessories market, leveraging its global presence and brand strength to navigate through difficult times.

The journey of STRAX through its financial and operational challenges reflects a strategic pivot aimed at strengthening its market position and financial health. As the company moves forward with its turnaround strategy, the focus will be on completing the restructuring efforts and returning to a path of sustainable growth and profitability, ensuring value creation for stakeholders in the dynamic mobile accessories market.