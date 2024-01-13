en English
Finance

Strategizing Retirement in 2024: A Guide to Financial Security

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Strategizing Retirement in 2024: A Guide to Financial Security

As we commence 2024, preparing for retirement requires several financial moves to ensure a smooth transition from earning a regular paycheck to relying on savings and Social Security benefits. The task at hand is not easy but with a proper blueprint, one can embark on this new life stage with financial security.

Crucial Steps Towards Financial Security in Retirement

The first step is to create a budget based on post-retirement income and expenses to avoid accumulating debt or depleting savings too quickly. This move involves reassessing major expenses such as mortgage payments and determining the affordability of maintaining one’s current lifestyle.

The second step necessitates evaluating the need to claim Social Security benefits immediately. While eligible individuals can sign up at age 62, waiting until full retirement age (FRA) or delaying past FRA can increase the monthly benefit amount. Analyzing one’s financial situation is essential to decide whether to claim benefits right away or postpone for a higher payout.

The third key move is to ensure continuous health coverage after leaving a job, as employer-provided insurance typically ends with retirement. Those retiring before age 65 must consider alternatives such as a spouse’s plan or COBRA, despite its high costs, until eligible for Medicare at age 65.

Changes Affecting Retirement Planning in 2024

2024 brings changes to retirement planning, including higher tax brackets, no required minimum distributions on Roth 401k’s, higher contribution limits for retirement accounts, and higher estate gift tax thresholds. Changes in prescription drug costs for seniors covered by Medicare and long-term care premium deductibility also come into play. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act set to expire in 2026, intentional tax planning becomes even more vital.

The Social Security Bonus: A Game Changer

Amid these considerations, the potential ‘Social Security bonus’ could significantly increase retirement income. The maximum Social Security benefit in 2024 is $4,873 per month. To reach this maximum benefit, one needs to have a certain number of years worked, a high level of income during working years, and choose to begin collecting benefits at the right age. By working longer and replacing lower income years, retirement benefits could increase. There is also the option of taking a spousal benefit if the spouse has a long record of earning a high income. Starting benefits earlier than full retirement age will lead to a reduced benefit, while waiting until age 70 will increase benefits.

As we enter 2024, the need for financial prudence and strategic retirement planning is more crucial than ever before. With a focus on budgeting, timely claiming of Social Security benefits, and ensuring health coverage, retirees can enjoy financial security in their sunset years.

Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

