en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Strategies to Accumulate a Million-Dollar Retirement Nest Egg on a $120,000 Salary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:43 am EST
Strategies to Accumulate a Million-Dollar Retirement Nest Egg on a $120,000 Salary

Accumulating a million dollars for retirement, while earning $120,000 annually, may seem like a Herculean task. However, with strategic planning, discipline, and commitment, this daunting goal can be achieved. Financial advisors typically suggest setting aside 10 to 15 percent of one’s annual income for retirement. Yet, to amass the coveted $1 million mark, the specific savings rate will vary significantly, depending largely on the age at which one begins to save.

The Savings Blueprint

Assuming an individual plans to retire at age 65 and is starting with no savings, CNBC has outlined the necessary savings rate for someone earning $120,000 per year. These calculations rest on an expected average annual return of 6 percent from investments. However, it is important to note that these calculations do not consider factors like inflation, tax implications, salary increases, or unpredictable life events that could impact savings.

Investment Strategy

The investment mix in a retirement portfolio should progressively lean towards more conservative avenues as retirement approaches. Despite this, a significant number of Americans continue to live paycheck to paycheck, with today’s graduates earning less than their parents, and only 19 percent of Americans increasing their emergency savings in 2023. These broader personal finance issues underscore the importance of strategic planning and disciplined savings.

Global Financial Health Check

As we transition into 2024, it is imperative to focus on financial health and retirement planning. Experts suggest creating a clear plan that links finances with goals, focusing on short-term investment vehicles, and seeking yields that will remain relatively higher for years to come. It is also essential to be wary of fees associated with retirement accounts. Furthermore, there are billions of dollars worth of unclaimed cash in the U.S. and U.K., which could act as a lifeline for many. Exploring the potential of dormant accounts could unveil a financial boost that continues to give over time.

0
Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Turbulent Waters: The Global Tuna Industry Amidst Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat to Step Down, Join Advisory Board

By BNN Correspondents

Income Tax Department's Unexpected Alerts Disrupt Holiday Plans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry ...
@Business · 2 mins
SEBI's Proposed Norms on Market Rumours Elicit Criticism from Industry ...
heart comment 0
SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations
Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024
Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024
Zambia’s Inflation Rate Soars Amid Economic Challenges: IMF Steps In

By BNN Correspondents

Zambia's Inflation Rate Soars Amid Economic Challenges: IMF Steps In
Latest Headlines
World News
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
54 seconds
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
1 min
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
4 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
5 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
5 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
5 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
5 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
8 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app