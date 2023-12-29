en English
Education

Strategies to Accelerate Student Debt Repayment Amidst Rising Financial Burden

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:19 pm EST
With the ever-increasing burden of student debt, the need for effective strategies to hasten the repayment process has become paramount. Financial experts have shed light on several approaches that can help borrowers navigate this financial labyrinth. Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, and Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, have emphasized the benefits of making additional payments exceeding the minimum amount due each month. Even an extra $5 a month can significantly impact the total amount and the repayment timeline by reducing the principal.

Paying More Towards Principal

Mayotte advises borrowers to ensure that any extra payments are directed towards the principal and not future interest. By focusing on the principal, the overall interest paid over time decreases, leading to substantial savings. Kantrowitz’s illustration is a testament to this strategy’s effectiveness. For a $10,000 loan at a 5% interest rate, paying an additional $50 per month could shave nearly four years off a 10-year repayment period and save over $1,000 in interest.

Budgeting and Automatic Payments

Douglas Boneparth, a financial planner, recommends making a budget to find extra money for loan payments. Signing up for automatic payments is another strategy that may result in a discount on the interest rate, which can also expedite debt repayment. Furthermore, claiming the student loan interest deduction on tax returns can reduce taxable income, potentially increasing the refund that can be applied to the debt.

The Avalanche Method

Kantrowitz points out that it’s important to prioritize paying off higher-interest loans first, such as credit card debt, before focusing on student loans. This strategy, known as the avalanche method, involves paying extra towards the loan with the highest interest rate. This approach can be particularly effective if the most expensive debt is educational.

In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling against President Biden’s debt relief plan, the aforementioned strategies provide a glimmer of hope for borrowers. It’s worth noting, however, that these are not quick fixes but require consistency and discipline. While the government and financial institutions continue to explore options for federal student loan forgiveness and more generous repayment plans like the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program, borrowers can take proactive steps to alleviate their own financial burden. After all, the journey to financial freedom begins with a single step, or in this case, an extra $5.

Education Finance
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

