Strategic Transfer of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF to Tidal Investments Completed

In a significant development within the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) industry, Tidal Investments LLC has announced the conclusion of a strategic transfer of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF from the Teucrium Commodity Trust to its own Tidal Commodities Trust I. The transfer wrapped up on January 3, 2024, marking a new chapter for the ETF under the umbrella of Tidal Investments.

Mutual Agreement Fuels Transfer

The decision to transfer the ETF was a collaborative one, borne out of mutual agreement between Tidal Investments LLC, Teucrium Trading, LLC, and Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. The move, advised by legal experts at KL Gates, signals the ongoing positive relationship between Tidal Investments and Teucrium Trading, two entities with shared values and vision in the financial industry.

ETF to Thrive Under New Stewardship

As part of the transfer, Tidal Investments LLC has taken over the stewardship of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF. The company is confident that the ETF will continue to prosper under its guidance, upholding the high standards and service quality that clients and partners have come to expect. The shares of the transferred ETF commenced trading on the NYSE Arca under the new ticker symbol ‘DEFI’.

Reflecting Growth and Development

This strategic change is seen as a reflection of the growth and development of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF. Tidal Investments LLC, known for its innovative approach to ETF development and marketing, is set to revolutionize the industry with its comprehensive services and tools designed to assist issuers in launching and growing ETFs in a competitive market.

In conclusion, the strategic transfer of the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF to Tidal Commodities Trust I is a testament to the values of collaboration, innovation, and growth in the ETF industry. It marks a new phase of possibilities for the fund within the Tidal Investments ecosystem.