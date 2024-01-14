Strategic Financial Planning: Experts Highlight Importance of Utilizing Leisure Times

In an era where time is a premium commodity, financial experts emphasize the significance of strategic financial planning during leisure times. According to financial specialists, Naomi Mitchell from KPMG and Chris Balalovski from BDO, periods like summer holidays or slower work phases offer a unique chance to review and adjust personal and family finances, leading to substantial savings and benefits.

Maximizing Financial Opportunities

Strategic timing of long service leave and retirement can unlock tax savings and superannuation (super) benefits. A significant advantage of using these calm periods for reflection and financial strategizing is the psychological relief it provides. Balalovski and Mitchell highlight the importance of exploiting tax breaks to boost super contributions, renegotiating mortgage terms for better cost-efficiency, and seeking optimal savings rates.

For instance, a 50-year-old individual earning $200,000 with a super balance of $650,000 could potentially grow their super balance to approximately $1.3 million. This would involve salary sacrificing $5,500 annually for 15 years, assuming a growth rate of 6.5%. Similarly, a 30-year-old earning $150,000 could add an extra $240,000 to their retirement fund by sacrificing $5,000 annually. This would have a minimal impact on their take-home pay.

Understanding Contribution Caps

It’s essential to be aware of the concessional contribution cap, which is currently $27,500 a year, including compulsory super. There’s also the possibility of carrying forward unused caps. The non-concessional contribution cap stands at $110,000, with certain conditions allowing up to $330,000 in contributions over three years.

Advice for Students, Graduates, and Small Business Owners

Students and graduates are advised to pay off their HELP debt before the anticipated inflation-related increase. Small business owners looking to sell their businesses can also benefit from capital gains tax (CGT) discounts and concessions. For instance, a $2 million capital gain could potentially be reduced to nil, with the possibility of contributing up to $1.705 million into their super tax-free under the 15-year exemption, provided certain conditions are met.

On a closing note, a study from The Motley Fool Ascent reveals that while the average American spends only 1.8 minutes per day on financial planning, 46% of Americans engage in regular financial planning, proving that planners tend to fare better with money. Hence, while money management should not be an everyday activity, having a strategic financial plan is crucial to prepare for the future.