Business

Strategic Financial Management Amid the Cost-of-Living Crisis

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
The escalating cost-of-living crisis is pushing individuals to devise strategic tactics to manage their finances and curtail expenses. One pivotal technique is to renegotiate or refinance home loans, potentially unlocking significant savings by securing a lower interest rate. This process may involve engaging the current lender or scouting for superior offers, potentially with the aid of a mortgage broker. However, it’s crucial to consider exit fees and other costs associated with switching lenders.

Offset Accounts And Personal Budgets

Utilizing features like offset accounts can also be advantageous, as they can decrease the overall interest paid on home loans. Another maneuver is to meticulously inspect personal budgets, eliminating non-essential expenses, such as seldom-used memberships and subscriptions. Individuals can seek better deals on insurance and energy costs through comparison websites.

Reevaluating Energy Usage and Location

Furthermore, making minor adjustments to energy consumption can translate into savings. For renters, considering relocation to a more affordable area can be a cost-saving decision. Using cashback sites can also offer financial benefits.

High-Yield Savings Accounts and Addressing Debts

To maximize savings, individuals are urged to investigate high-yield savings accounts, which may yield significant returns in the current interest rate environment. Lastly, tackling high-interest debts is crucial, as reducing these can inhibit the long-term negative impact on credit scores and overall financial health. The National Debt Helpline offers free assistance for those requiring further guidance.

Looking Ahead: 2024

Entering 2024, the prospect of stable interest rates is positive, but continued global political tensions, potential recession, and a possible divisive US election campaign present formidable challenges for retirees attempting to manage their finances during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Role of Employers

The blog post also discusses five ways employers can support their employees during this crisis. These include regular salary reviews to ensure competitiveness, implementing flexible work arrangements, offering Employee Assistance Programs, introducing financial wellness programs, and implementing subsidies or assistance programs for essential expenses.

Cost of Living Crisis: A Two-Year Conundrum

The cost of living crisis in the UK has been a significant issue for over two years, with prices of basic consumer goods and services rising at the fastest rate since the 1980s. The crisis, attributed to a combination of factors including inflation, global economic instability, the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Brexit, has particularly hit the UK hard. However, there are various avenues of support available for those struggling, including government support packages and debt management solutions.

Business Economy Finance
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

