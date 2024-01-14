en English
Business

Strategic Financial Changes for 2024: A Guide to Enhancing Personal Finances

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST


As we step into 2024, the need for sound financial strategies has never been more critical. A recent report from PTSB reveals that over half of individuals perceive a deterioration in their personal finances compared to the past year. This article elucidates the importance of strategic financial changes to enhance one’s economic position in the New Year.

Addressing Credit Card Debt

One of the key points underscored in this conversation is the urgency of addressing credit card debt. Carrying a credit card balance can prove costly, and as such, one must prioritize its swift clearance. Frank Conway, Founder of Money Whizz, advocates paying the minimum on all credit cards and subsequently focusing on the reduction of one card at a time. This approach allows for a systematic decrease in debt, thereby freeing up more money.

Boosting Credit Score

Improving personal finances also calls for a focus on boosting one’s credit score. Timely payments, reducing credit card balances, diversifying the credit mix, and vigilantly monitoring credit reports for errors are some recommended steps. Additionally, seeking advice from credit counseling agencies can provide valuable insights.

Saving and Spending Wisely

Strategic financial management extends to smart spending and saving habits. Establishing a monthly budget, setting savings goals, making smart purchases, managing money online, and leveraging the benefits of a salary account are all highlighted as prudent measures. Automated transfers to savings accounts and protection against cyber theft are also suggested.

Investment Strategies for 2024

Investment strategies for 2024 include considering stocks, bonds, and CDs. It’s advised to assess the current economic environment and personal risk tolerance before investing. CDs and bonds offer low-risk investment options, while stocks present potential profitability. The increase in Roth IRA contribution limits for 2024 is also a factor to consider when planning investments.

Creative Ways to Enhance Savings

Finally, the article provides 24 innovative ways to save and make money in 2024. These range from meal planning, buying store brand items, and freezing meat to earning cash back, watching videos for free gift cards, and setting up auto-transfers to savings accounts. Every small step can contribute to a more robust financial future.

In conclusion, financial resilience in 2024 will require a combination of smart spending, saving, investing, and debt management strategies. With economic recovery anticipated, implementing these measures could significantly improve personal finances in the New Year.

Business Economy Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

