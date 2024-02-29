Stonebridge's Resilience: Outperforming Market with Growth in Mortgage and Insurance in 2023

Despite a challenging economic landscape, Stonebridge has demonstrated robust performance in the mortgage and insurance sectors in 2023. At their annual national conference, Jo Carrasco highlighted the network's achievement of facilitating £12.4bn in mortgage completions, a slight 2% decrease from the previous year but significantly outperforming the market's 28% decline in gross mortgage lending. This resilience is further underscored by a 14% increase in mortgage applications and a notable rise in both the protection and general insurance divisions.

Growth Amidst Adversity

Amidst a backdrop of economic challenges, Stonebridge not only maintained a steady pace but also saw growth in several key areas. The network processed more mortgage applications and saw an increase in lending volume by 9%. Particularly noteworthy is the shift in product transfer business, which saw a significant jump from 24% in 2022 to 35% last year. The firm's adaptability in changing market conditions and its focus on diverse mortgage products contributed to its success. Furthermore, Stonebridge's adviser force grew to 1,166 by the end of 2023, reinforcing its market position.

Enhancements in Protection and Insurance

The conference also shed light on Stonebridge's achievements beyond mortgages. The protection division arranged life policies for some 25,000 clients, while the general insurance business saw a 34% increase in completions. These figures not only reflect the organization's commitment to offering comprehensive financial solutions but also its ability to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities, enhancing overall business growth.

Looking Forward

Rob Clifford, CEO of Stonebridge, shared an optimistic outlook for the future, citing the potential for a more positive year for advisers and customers alike in 2024. Despite acknowledging the ongoing challenges, such as potential economic impacts from geopolitical factors and a likely general election, Clifford emphasized the importance of investment in technology and support for appointed representative firms. His confidence is backed by early positive indicators in January and the expectation of a falling base rate in the latter half of the year, suggesting a hopeful horizon for the mortgage and insurance markets.

Stonebridge's performance in 2023 serves as a testament to the firm's resilience, strategic planning, and the strength of its business model. As the sector navigates through uncertain times, Stonebridge's achievements offer a beacon of stability and growth potential, setting a positive precedent for the year ahead.