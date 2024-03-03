Stockholders Demand Congress Investigate Abra Mining's Unresolved Trading Irregularities

Amidst growing frustration over unresolved trading irregularities, stockholders of Abra Mining and Industrial Corp. (AR) are calling for a Congressional investigation into the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Philippine Stock Exchange's (PSE) apparent inaction. Victor Dominguez, a prominent stockbroker, spearheaded the movement, pushing for accountability and legislative changes to prevent future negligence.

Unearthing the Controversy

Dominguez's call to action stems from a significant discrepancy in Abra Mining's share trading. The company allegedly traded 250 billion shares, despite only 99 billion being officially listed, leading to a suspension that has left numerous investors in a state of limbo. This discrepancy was highlighted in an interview with Aliw TV, where Dominguez emphasized the necessity of a Congressional inquiry to address and rectify these serious trading violations.

Further complicating matters, PSE President Ramon Monzon revealed in a letter to the MOST law firm, representing affected investors, that an investigation had concluded but failed to result in formal charges against Abra Mining officials. Monzon's admission, dated January 2023, acknowledged the serious violations of both PSE Listing and Disclosure Rules and the Revised Corporation Code, particularly the trading of unlisted shares.

Legislative Action and Accountability

The lack of formal charges and appropriate action from the PSE has prompted Dominguez and concerned stockholders to seek legislative intervention. Their hope is that a Congressional inquiry will not only address the current issue with Abra Mining but also lead to laws making it a criminal offense for regulatory bodies like the PSE and SEC to neglect their duties in overseeing trading activities. The goal is to protect investors from similar situations in the future and ensure a more transparent and accountable trading environment.

Investor Impact and Market Integrity

The trading irregularities and subsequent suspension of Abra Mining's shares have had a profound impact on hundreds of investors, leaving them with significant losses and diminishing trust in the integrity of the Philippine stock market. The case of Abra Mining underscores a critical need for stricter enforcement of trading regulations and a more proactive approach from regulatory bodies to prevent such issues from arising.

As the call for a Congressional investigation gains momentum, it highlights the broader implications for market integrity and investor trust. The outcome of this inquiry could set a precedent for how trading irregularities are handled in the Philippines, potentially leading to more robust regulatory frameworks and a safer investment landscape for all.