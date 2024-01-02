Stock Price Drop for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR Amid Impressive Sales Growth

On December 29, 2024, the stock price of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA), a firm operating in the Consumer Cyclical sector, underwent a significant drop. The company’s shares opened the trading session at $3.46 and closed at $3.49, marking a 4.87% decrease from the previous trading day. The stock price fluctuated between $3.31 and $3.60 throughout the day, and its 52-week range stands between $2.88 and $15.59.

Impressive Growth and Financial Performance

Dada Nexus has reported a significant annual sales growth of 51.94% over the last five years and an impressive average annual earnings per share growth of 97.95%. The company, employing 2631 people, boasts a current share float of $254.79 million with a total outstanding shares count of $255.48 million.

The company’s efficiency metrics reveal a gross margin of +37.11, an operating margin of -23.92, and a pretax margin of -21.49. The company has also reported an EPS of $0 for the recent quarter, surpassing the forecast by $0.01. Analysts predict a future EPS of $0.04 for the current fiscal year and anticipate a significant increase to 97.95% per share in the next fiscal year.

Financial Projections and Market Volatility

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has a quick ratio of 3.26, a price to sales ratio of 0.56, and a diluted EPS of -0.58 for the trailing twelve months. The projections suggest the company will reach 0.07 in the next quarter and 0.24 in a year. The company’s stock volatility was lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, and the stock’s 50-day Moving Average stands at $3.55 with a 200-day Moving Average of $5.18.

The stock’s resistance levels are at $3.51, $3.70, and $3.80, with support levels at $3.22, $3.12, and $2.93. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has a market capitalization of 869.87 million, with sales totaling 1,358 million and a net income of -291,130 K for the latest quarter.

Analyst Ratings and Future Prospects

The consensus rating for Dada Nexus stock is Moderate Buy, based on 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings. The average twelve-month price prediction for Dada Nexus is $9.89, indicating a predicted upside of 63.83% based on their 12-month stock forecasts. Over the previous 90 days, Dada Nexus’s stock had one downgrade by analysts.

Notably, Dada Nexus has been rated by CLSA, Morgan Stanley, and The Goldman Sachs Group in the past 90 days. The company does not currently pay a dividend and has a P/E ratio of 4.00. Dada Nexus raised 264 million in an initial public offering on June 5th, 2020.