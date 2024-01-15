en English
Business

Zomato’s Stock Takes a Dip After Significant Block Deal

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
In the early hours of trading on January 15, 2024, the stock price of the food delivery and restaurant discovery giant, Zomato, dipped by 1%. This decrease comes on the heels of a significant block deal involving the transfer of around 4.5 crore shares. The financial worth of this transaction is estimated at a staggering Rs 622 crore. Nonetheless, the parties involved in this hefty exchange — the buyers and sellers — remain under wraps.

Minute dip following a block deal

As the news of the transaction unfolded, Zomato’s shares were trading at Rs 138.2 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This marked a 1.03% decline from the closing price of the previous session. Despite this minute dip, Zomato’s stock performance holds a robust outlook, particularly in light of recent evaluations by financial giants.

HSBC and Elara Securities bullish on Zomato

Earlier in the week, HSBC issued a ‘buy’ rating on Zomato, setting a target price of Rs 150. This suggests a potential upside of 9% from the then current levels. HSBC analysts maintain a constructive long-term outlook for Zomato, despite the anticipation of possible subdued growth in 2024. The prediction of a slower growth year is mainly attributed to Zomato’s heavy dependence on the quick commerce business segment. Echoing HSBC’s sentiment, Elara Securities also recommended a ‘buy’ rating and set an identical target price of Rs 150. The firm underscored Zomato’s income from convenience fees, advertising, and restaurant commissions as key profitability drivers.

Zomato’s initiative for smaller restaurant partners

In a recent development, Zomato rolled out ‘daily payouts,’ a new feature aimed at supporting the financial needs of its smaller restaurant partners. The initiative is designed specifically for partners processing 100 or fewer orders per month, addressing the challenges they faced with the weekly payout system. This move demonstrates Zomato’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for its partners, regardless of their size.

Over the past six months, Zomato’s stock has been on an upward trajectory, registering an increase of over 73%. This rate of growth stands in stark contrast to the 11% rise in the Nifty 50 index. As we report this, it’s important to note that the views and investment tips provided by the experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com encourages its users to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

