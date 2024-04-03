Zimbabwe Stock Exchange's Unsustainable Bull Run Amid Forex Crisis

Recent developments in Zimbabwe's financial landscape have raised alarms among market researchers, warning that the ongoing bull run on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is unsustainable. This caution comes in light of the Zimbabwe dollar's dramatic depreciation and the surging forex premiums, which are not grounded in the country's economic fundamentals. As the ZSE's market capitalization breaches new highs, the underlying currency crisis and inflationary pressures threaten the stability of these gains.

Forex Premiums Fueling Market Optimism

As the Zimbabwe dollar continues its free fall, reaching a staggering depreciation rate of over 250% since the year's start, the ZSE's main bourse market capitalization has skyrocketed, now exceeding ZWL$70.64 trillion. This surge, primarily fueled by the ballooning forex premiums, represents a year-to-date increase of 320.18%. Market analysts from ZSE Technician have highlighted the direct correlation between the exchange rate premium and market volumes, attributing the bullish market behavior to currency undervaluations and the influx of US dollars into formal channels. However, they caution against the sustainability of this growth, pointing to the adverse effects of exchange rate losses on listed firms' revenue and profitability.

Underlying Economic Challenges

The rapid depreciation of the local currency has been further exacerbated by a significant increase in money supply, with Treasury's expenditure for the current fiscal year surging by 1,200% to ZWL$60 trillion. This inflationary trend, coupled with sluggish economic growth, signals a deepening currency crisis. According to ZSE Technician, Zimbabwe is entering its second hyperinflationary period in the 21st century, with an estimated money supply growth of 709% over the last two years. This has led to projected inflation rates reaching as high as 1,600% by the end of February 2024, per estimations by economist Steve Hanke.

Monetary Policy Implications

The ZSE's recent performance may face disruptions from forthcoming monetary policy and currency announcements. The shape of the premium cap's correlation with the ZSE total market cap curve suggests an ongoing bullish trend. However, economic fundamentals that underpin this trend could be distorted by policy changes. Despite the ZSE's significant size compared to the forex-only Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), the latter boasts a higher market cap on average, indicating potential market biases and liquidity preferences. As of last week, the VFEX's market capitalization stood at US$1.22 billion, in stark contrast to the ZSE's US$3.2 billion valuation.

Zimbabwe's economic landscape is at a critical juncture, with its stock exchange's recent gains overshadowed by a looming currency crisis and unsustainable inflationary pressures. As market researchers and economic analysts closely monitor these developments, the country's path towards economic stability remains fraught with challenges. The unfolding situation underscores the need for comprehensive monetary reforms and a realistic assessment of the economy's underlying issues.