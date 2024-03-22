Zimbabwe Capital Markets Conferences in SA Next Month: A Strategic Move to Attract Global Investors

FINANCIAL Markets Indaba (FMI), in partnership with the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), is poised to host two pivotal Zimbabwe capital markets conferences in South Africa next month. This initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, and the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida), aims to showcase Zimbabwe's investment potential and deepen its integration into the global financial ecosystem.

Objectives and Goals

The conferences, scheduled for Cape Town and Johannesburg on April 11 and 12 respectively, are designed to unveil Zimbabwe's deal flow and true potential to a global audience. Organizers seek to broaden the VFEX investor base by engaging foreign investors and the diaspora, highlight advancements in Zimbabwe's capital markets, and articulate a compelling value proposition. A platform for dialogue between foreign investors, the diaspora, and the local business community will also be established to foster partnerships and investment opportunities.

Strategic Importance of VFEX

VFEX continues to gain momentum, buoyed by legislation facilitating capital raise, efficient dividend repatriation, and disinvestments. Positioning itself as a globally competitive platform for capital raising, VFEX transforms Victoria Falls into an attractive Offshore Financial Services Centre, offering tax incentives and a range of financial services in a hard-currency zone. The upcoming conferences will highlight these advantages, aiming to reshape global perceptions of Zimbabwe in financial markets.

Conference Highlights and Participation

Keynote speakers, including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange CEO Justin Bgoni, will address the conferences. Plenary sessions will feature discussions on investment opportunities, policies, and efforts to enhance the attractiveness of the local economy. VFEX and FMI will facilitate business-to-business and roundtable sessions, providing a platform for engaging discussions between government representatives, corporate leaders, and investors. The conferences will serve as a significant stage for companies listed on VFEX to present their operations and investment opportunities, aiming to attract substantial decision-making influence in the global financial landscape.

The Zimbabwe capital markets conferences represent a strategic effort to integrate the country more deeply into the global financial ecosystem, highlighting its potential as a hub for investment. By showcasing the advantages of VFEX and engaging with a global audience, Zimbabwe seeks to attract foreign investment, instill confidence among potential investors, and foster economic growth through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.