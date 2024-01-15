Zagreb Stock Exchange Continues Upward Trend, Led by Koncar Elektroindustrija and Span

Monday saw the Zagreb Stock Exchange ride the crest of an ongoing positive wave as its chief equity indices recorded gains. The CROBEX, an index composed of 20 shares, ascended by 0.39%, culminating at 2,615.12 points. Riding alongside was the CROBEX10, a meticulously curated index that monitors the top ten issuers based on free float, market capitalization, and liquidity. It saw an elevation of 0.42%, reaching an unprecedented summit of 1,588.91 points.

Advertisment

Blue-Chip Stocks Perform Well

Painting a vibrant picture amidst the blue-chip stocks was Koncar Elektroindustrija, the electric equipment manufacturer that took the spotlight as the day's leading performer. Its share price leaped by a remarkable 2.94% to 210 euros, with 264 of its shares changing hands. Next in line was software developer Span, which also showcased a positive trajectory. Its shares rose by 0.82% to 49.30 euros, reporting a turnover of 228,200 euros.

A Mixed Bag of Gains and Losses

Advertisment

Despite the overall bullish trend, not all shares basked in the glory of gains. The preferred shares of versatile holding company Adris found themselves on a downward slope, ticking down by 0.35% to 57 euros. However, it recorded the highest daily turnover of 258,000 euros.

Regular Turnover Shows an Uptick

The total regular turnover on the Zagreb Stock Exchange made a modest jump, reaching 1.5 million euros. This marked a slight increment from the 1.4 million euros registered the previous Friday, indicating a sustained momentum in the trading activity.