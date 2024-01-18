Subscribe

YPF ADR's Stock Performance Gains Momentum: RS Rating Rises to 84

YPF ADR's stock performance improves as its RS Rating increases from 79 to 84. This promising surge, coupled with an upturn in financials, suggests potential for robust performance.

BNN Correspondents
In a noteworthy development, YPF ADR (YPF), the Argentina-based oil and gas company, has marked a significant upturn in its stock performance. The company's Relative Strength Rating (RS Rating), a measure that evaluates a stock's price performance over the past 52 weeks compared to other stocks, has escalated from 79 to 84 on a specific Thursday.

Understanding the RS Rating

The RS Rating, provided by Investor's Business Daily, ranges from 1 to 99. It is a crucial indicator often utilised by investors to gauge a stock's performance. A rating of 80 or above usually characterises the best-performing stocks during their initial growth phases. YPF's rating surge to 84, therefore, is a promising sign, reflecting its potential for robust performance.

YPF's Financial Upturn

YPF's financials have also witnessed a significant turnaround. The company's earnings, which had previously plummeted by 54%, have now risen by 0%. Similarly, revenue growth has improved remarkably, moving from a 99% decline to only an 8% decrease. This financial recovery further emphasises the potential strength of YPF's stock.

Investment Considerations

While YPF's stock is not at an ideal buying point at present, investors should keep a close watch for the formation and breakout of a suitable base. This could signal a favourable buying opportunity. The RS Rating serves as a vital tool for tracking market leadership and can be used in conjunction with other tools to identify winning stocks and guide investment decisions.

In the Oil & Gas-Integrated industry group, YPF holds the No. 7 rank among its peers. Other high-rated stocks in this group include Petroleo Brasileiro ADR A (PBRA) and Antero Midstream (AM).

