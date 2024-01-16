WTAI ETF Witnesses Unprecedented Trading Volume Amid Market Fluctuations

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF (WTAI), a well-known player in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) space, made headlines with a significant surge in trading volume. Over 813,000 shares exchanged hands, a stark increase from the three-month average of approximately 231,000.

Advertisment

Key Components Under the Lens

In the midst of this heightened activity, WTAI shares saw a slight dip, declining by nearly 0.9%. However, within the fund's components, Tesla emerged as a bright spot, witnessing a 0.6% uptick as over 82.6 million shares traded. Another standout was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which registered an impressive rise of around 7% with a trading volume exceeding 73.4 million shares.

Stem Inc. Faces a Setback

Advertisment

On the flip side, Stem Inc., another component of the ETF, underperformed, marking a decrease of approximately 12.9% in its trading value. Such contrasting performances within the fund's components underscore the dynamic nature of the ETF landscape.

SEC Approval Boosts Bitcoin ETFs

In related news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlighted the trading and listing of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from 11 substantial and well-regarded asset managers. This move lends official recognition to Bitcoin as a store of value and mainstream market. Nevertheless, despite the encouraging news, the global Bitcoin spot plummeted nearly 10% following the SEC announcement. Analysts anticipate Bitcoin to continue facing price pressure in the coming weeks, with the impact on the Indian crypto ecosystem and domestic investors yet to be ascertained.