Business

Wolfspeed Inc: Analysts’ ‘Overweight’ Rating Despite Downward Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Wolfspeed Inc: Analysts’ ‘Overweight’ Rating Despite Downward Trend

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF), the $5.52 billion-market valuation company, has been the center of attention in recent stock market activity. With 0.51 million of its shares traded and a beta of 1.75, the firm’s current share price stands at $44.06, significantly below its 52-week high of $87.93 but 37.93% above its 52-week low of $27.35. Despite a downward trend witnessed over the past five days, the stock has shown a year-to-date rise of 1.26%.

Analysts’ Outlook on Wolfspeed Inc

Analysts have accorded WOLF an ‘Overweight’ recommendation, with a mean rating of 2.17. However, the company’s performance over the past six months shows a decrease of 22.35%, underperforming the industry average. This downturn comes despite revenue forecasts for the current quarter being estimated at $206.36 million and an anticipated growth for the next quarter. The company’s earnings growth over the past five years stands at 1.17%, with a projected decrease for 2024.

Insider and Institutional Holdings

Insiders hold a minor 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold a whopping 110.68%. The top institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. with a 13.94% stake, followed by Capital Research Global Investors and mutual funds such as Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc.

Upcoming Earnings Announcement

Wolfspeed Inc is set to announce its quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. During its last earnings announcement, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69), beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company earned $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. The earnings are projected to grow from ($3.01) per share to ($2.08) per share in the next year.

Despite several positive signals, the stock is currently considered a hold or accumulate candidate, with a slight downgrade in analysis conclusion from a Buy to a Hold Accumulate candidate. Wolfspeed’s stock is regarded as high risk due to its high daily movements and volatility. However, it is currently testing a support level at 39.68, with the next supports at 36.86 and 33.84. Its predicted opening price for the upcoming trading day is $44.23, with a potential trading interval of 2.34-5.38 up or down from the last closing price.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

