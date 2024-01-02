en English
Business

WM Technology Inc Observes Stock Price Increase at Start of Trading Session

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
WM Technology Inc Observes Stock Price Increase at Start of Trading Session

On December 29, 2024, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) from the Technology sector saw an increase in its stock price as it commenced the trading session at $0.72, up by 2.61% from its previous session. The stock oscillated between $0.7499 and $0.695 throughout the day, finally closing at $0.70. WM Technology Inc’s 52-week range for its stock was between $0.60 and $1.88.

Financial Health and Performance Indicators

The company’s yearbook sales growth rate over a five-year period stood at 10.32%, and its average yearly earnings per share were recorded at 95.22%. With $92.06 million in outstanding shares and a float of $77.88 million, the company employs 583 individuals. WM Technology Inc’s financial health indicators consist of a gross margin of +87.52, an operating margin of -32.02, and a pretax margin of +44.74. Insider ownership stands at 17.04%, while institutional ownership is at 40.24%.

Insider Transactions and Predicted Earnings

Noteworthy insider transactions include a sale of 46,261 shares at $0.88 per share by the General Counsel, and a sale of 35,967 shares at the same price by the Chief Technology Officer. The company has a net margin of -53.82 and a return on equity of -301.52. Analysts are predicting earnings of 66.98 per share for the current fiscal year and a substantial increase of 95.22% per share for the following fiscal year.

Volume, Volatility, and Moving Averages

The company has seen an improvement in volume over the last five days at 0.91 million, compared to last year’s volume of 0.5 million. In the past 14 days, stock volatility has been relatively lower at 67.77% compared to 91.51% over the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9263, and the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9963. Resistance and support levels have been identified, with the first resistance at $0.7485 and the first support at $0.6936. The company has 149,367K outstanding shares, a market capitalization of 67.62 million, sales of 215,530K, and a net income of -115,990K. The last quarter’s income was 47,730K, while the net income of the previous quarter was -1,540K.

Business Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

