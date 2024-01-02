en English
Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Wipro, a leading figure in the Indian IT industry and a constituent of the S&P BSE Sensex index, has started 2024 on a high note, reaching the pinnacle of a 52-week high at Rs 483.40 on January 1. This promising event is marked by the stock’s decisive breakout from a ‘Cup and Handle’ formation on the weekly charts, a pattern often celebrated as a bullish signal in the realm of stock market analysis.

December Rally Paves the Way for a Strong Entry into 2024

Wipro’s stock displayed a robust performance throughout December 2023, registering an increase of over 14% in value. The momentum has carried forward into the new year, painting a positive picture for the stock’s future prospects. Market analysts are recommending short-term traders to take note and consider buying the stock.

Technical Analysis Points to Continued Upswing

Based on the current trajectory and the insights provided by technical analysis, experts predict that the stock price could potentially break past the Rs 500 level within the next 3-4 weeks. As of the closing bell on January 2, 2024, Wipro’s stock was trading 1.71% lower at Rs. 469.15 compared to its last closing price. However, the stock has been trading in the price range of Rs. 479.85 and Rs. 464.20, and has already given a return of 1.24% this year, and 3.13% in the last 5 days.

Market Analysts Rate the Stock as a ‘Buy’

Among the 35 analysts covering Wipro, three have given it a strong buy rating and six have marked it as a buy. The company reported a net profit of Rs. 2,646.30 Crores in its last quarter, and the mutual fund holding in Wipro stood at 5.11% as of September 30, 2023, while the FII holding was at 6.47%.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

