Who Owns Ur-Energy Inc.? A Look at the Company’s Ownership Structure

Ur-Energy Inc., a leading name in the energy sector, has a diverse ownership structure that reflects a broad base of stakeholders. The largest chunk of ownership lies in the hands of individual investors, who have a substantial 49% stake in the company. This significant share indicates that they are the ones most invested in the company’s success and stand to be the greatest beneficiaries – or losers – of its stock price fluctuations.

Role of Institutional Investors

Institutional investors have a robust presence in Ur-Energy Inc., with a 40% stake. This suggests a level of professional investor confidence in the company’s potential and strategy. Hedge funds, often seen as savvy investors, also have a slice of the pie, with a 9.9% share. MM Asset Management Inc. leads the pack among hedge funds as the company’s largest shareholder. Other noteworthy institutional shareholders include ALPS Advisors, Inc. and Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.

Insider Ownership and Influence

There is a noticeable level of insider ownership within Ur-Energy Inc., suggesting an alignment of interests between the company’s management and its shareholders. However, high insider ownership can sometimes result in power being concentrated within a small group, which can be detrimental to the interests of other stakeholders. The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately CA$529 million, and insiders own CA$9.0 million worth of shares.

Public Stake and Influence

The general public, predominantly individual investors, holds a significant stake in Ur-Energy Inc., and thus, can exert influence over its management. However, it’s worth noting that the top 25 shareholders collectively own less than half of the company, pointing to a fragmented ownership structure with no single majority owner.

While the ownership structure provides valuable insights, the company’s future performance will be the real litmus test of shareholder success. Investors should be wary of potential warning signs in the investment analysis that could spell trouble ahead.