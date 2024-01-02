en English
Business

Whales Predominantly Bearish on Carnival Corporation: Options Market Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Whales Predominantly Bearish on Carnival Corporation: Options Market Analysis

Recent trading activities in the options market reveal a predominant bearish sentiment towards the Carnival Corporation (CCL). A breakdown of these activities shows that 75% of the trades are bearish, while the remaining 25% are bullish. This includes 3 put options totaling $133,960 and 5 call options amounting to $254,511.

Significant Trading Range

The majority of the options trades revolve around a price band between $17.0 and $30.0 for Carnival’s stock. This range has been the center of investor interest over the past three months, as data on trading volumes and open interest have shown.

Carnival Corporation’s Performance

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise operator, has significantly rebounded from the pandemic slump. By the end of 2023, the company has managed to match its pre-pandemic guest count of approximately 13 million across its diversified portfolio of brands. Five analysts recently provided an average stock target price of $22.2, reflecting the company’s promising performance.

Managing Risks in Options Trading

While options trading holds the potential for high profits, it is inherently riskier than standard stock trading. Therefore, traders are advised to continually educate themselves about market trends, diversify their trading strategies, and stay updated with market developments. Those interested in Carnival’s options trades can gain access to real-time alerts through Benzinga Pro.

Business Investments Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

