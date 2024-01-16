Whale Investors Show Bearish Stance on Arista Networks

Investors with large funds, colloquially known as whales, have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arista Networks, a pivotal player in the networking equipment market. An analysis of the company's options trading history unveils 13 significant trades, with a predominant bearish outlook, as 61% of the trades anticipate a decline in Arista's stock price, while only 38% show a bullish sentiment. The trades are composed of 2 puts, valued at $249,400, and 11 calls, amounting to $1,004,381.

Market Activity and Predictions

Market activity for Arista Networks has been focused within a price range of $90 to $330 over the last three months, informed by evaluations of trading volumes and Open Interest. At present, the average open interest for Arista Networks options stands at 339.08, with a total volume of 377.00. Recently, industry analysts have set an average target price of $286.0 for the stock, indicating a slightly bearish sentiment.

Arista Networks: A Market Force

Established in 2004, Arista Networks has become a formidable entity in the market. Known for its Ethernet switches and extensible operating system (EOS), the company counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms among its largest customers. Interestingly, about three-quarters of the company's sales are generated from North America. Despite not making the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds, Arista Networks was held by 59 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter.

Financial Performance and Stock Movements

Arista Networks reported an earning per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the last quarter, surpassing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41. The company's revenue during this period was $1.51 billion, slightly higher than the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista's annual revenue has been recorded at $4.38 billion, with a net income of $1.35 billion. Future earnings for the company are expected to grow by 10.29% in the coming year, from $5.83 to $6.43 per share.

Options trading, renowned for its high risks and rewards, requires investors to stay informed and adaptable in order to manage these risks effectively. With real-time alerts and continuous updates being critical, traders must stay abreast of the latest developments in options trades for companies like Arista Networks.