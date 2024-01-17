WestRock Co Witnesses Shift in Stock Performance and Financials

WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK), a leading player in the Consumer Cyclical Sector and Packaging & Containers industry, has seen a marked shift in stock performance and financial status. The stock commenced lower by 1.08% relative to the previous session, concluding at a price of $41.69. Over the past year, WestRock's stock price oscillated between $26.84 and $43.58.

Key Financials

The company exhibited an annual sales growth of 4.80% over the previous five years. However, its average annual earnings per share witnessed a drop by 15.27%. The total floating shares amount to $253.08 million out of an overall outstanding share count of $256.40 million. The company employs a workforce of 56,100. The insider ownership stands at 1.34%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 86.24%. A recent insider transaction on March 15 saw the sale of 4,000 shares at $27.38 each.

Recent Quarterly Performance

In the last quarter, WestRock posted earnings of $0.81 per share, surpassing the anticipated figure by $0.07. Analysts project a decrease in earnings per share by 15.27% for the forthcoming fiscal year. The company's trading performance indicators highlight a quick ratio of 0.95, a price to sales ratio of 0.52, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 15.43. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months stands at -6.46, with prospects to reach 0.35 in the next quarter and 3.61 in a year.

Technical Analysis and Outlook

WestRock's technical analysis reveals a dip in average volume compared to the preceding year and a present raw stochastic average of 80.55%, suggesting a price ascend. The 50-day Moving Average is at $40.31, and the 200-day Moving Average stands at $33.83. The company boasts a market cap of 10.58 billion, with annual sales of $20,310 million and an annual loss of $1,649 million.