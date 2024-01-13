Wendy's Co Stock Shows Resilience Amid Market Fluctuations

Wendy's Co, a significant contender in the Consumer Cyclical Sector and Restaurants Industry, witnessed stock price fluctuations on January 2, 2024. The company's shares opened at $19.41, closing slightly higher at $19.48. This performance was observed despite the day's low of $19.285 and a high of $19.735. Throughout the past year, these shares have traded between $18.19 and $23.90.

Financial Performance and Market Presence

Over the last five years, Wendy's has demonstrated a sales growth of 7.20%. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $3.99 billion with 213.10 million outstanding shares and a float of 188.35 million. The company employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide. Wendy's showcases a gross margin of 27.91%, an operating margin of 15.75%, and a pretax margin of 11.62%.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Institutional ownership of Wendy's stands at 76.35%, with insider ownership at 8.68%. Recent insider transactions include the sale of 20,000 shares at $19.18 by a company director, and another director's sale of 2,905,569 shares at $20.30.

Wendy's Co reported a quarterly EPS of $0.27, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.02. The company has a net margin of 8.46% with a return on equity of 39.32%. The company's Price to Sales ratio is 1.83, and its Price to Free Cash Flow is 15.62, with a diluted EPS of $0.93 for the trailing twelve months. Wendy's Co exhibits a raw stochastic average of 32.54% over the past 100 days, indicating increased interest from traders.