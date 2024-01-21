Week in View: US Stock Market Braces for Inflation Data and Big Tech Earnings Reports

Fresh off its recent record high, the US stock market is bracing for an eventful week amid expected releases of influential corporate earnings reports and the Fed's Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE) Index. This confluence of events is expected to test the market's resilience and could herald a shift in its trajectory.

The Corporate Earnings Dance

Major tech behemoths like Netflix and Tesla are on deck to disclose their earnings. They join a roster of influential firms, including Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, Verizon, and AT&T, whose financial reports are eagerly anticipated by market watchers. These reports assume added significance as they arrive on the heels of new closing highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and substantial gains for the Nasdaq Composite.

Economic Projections Amid Layoffs

Despite unsettling layoffs across sectors, the U.S. economy's growth projections hold steady. An annualized growth rate of 2% for the fourth quarter is in the offing. Oxford Economics analysts have cut back the odds of a recession this year, attributing their optimism to a robust labor market, retreating inflation, and more relaxed financial conditions.

The Inflation Gauge and Interest Rates

The ongoing debate on Wall Street centers on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. Goldman Sachs' chief economist has hinted at a potential rate cut in March, contingent on inflation's downward trend. The December PCE index, the Fed's preferred inflation barometer, is tipped to reveal a 3% surge in annual core PCE and a monthly increase of 0.2%. The Leading Index for December, a key economic indicator, is also slated for release in the upcoming week.

The market sentiment in the coming days will likely hinge on these economic releases and the performance of tech companies. Their earnings reports could provide insights into market trends in the near term, shaping investor strategies and market dynamics. As the stock market navigates this crucial period, stakeholders worldwide will be watching with bated breath, ready to respond to the subtlest shifts in the market pulse.