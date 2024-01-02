en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wave of Delistings Hits Johannesburg Stock Exchange Amid Concerns for South Africa’s Financial Market

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Wave of Delistings Hits Johannesburg Stock Exchange Amid Concerns for South Africa’s Financial Market

South Africa’s financial market is facing a significant challenge as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) sees an alarming trend of delistings. In 2023, the JSE experienced 22 companies delisting, a slight drop from the 25 delistings in 2022. This ongoing phenomenon of more companies exiting than joining the exchange is sounding alarm bells among South African asset managers and sparking a debate about the viability of the JSE as a platform for capital raising, especially for small to mid-cap companies.

The Exodus from JSE

The wave of delistings is not a new challenge for the JSE. However, the persistent trend over the last two years has intensified the concern. Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital, a firm that delisted from the JSE in early 2021, commented on the situation, stating that the JSE seems to be in a ‘permanent pause mode’ with regards to facilitating capital raising. This sentiment is shared by many asset managers who question the effectiveness of the JSE in its core role.

Contrasting Outlook in the Philippines

In contrast to the situation in South Africa, the Philippine Stock Exchange anticipates a doubling of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024. This optimistic outlook comes after a challenging year that saw more companies delisting than making their debuts on the exchange. The bourse expects six companies to go public in 2024, starting with Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

Challenges Ahead for the South African Stock Market

The ongoing situation at the JSE underscores the difficulties faced by the South African stock market in retaining and attracting companies to list and raise capital. The trend of delistings threatens to erode the market’s liquidity and could potentially impact South Africa’s financial stability if not addressed. The contrasting outlook in the Philippines serves as a stark reminder that while some markets are poised for growth, others, like the JSE, are grappling with fundamental challenges that could shape their future trajectories.

0
Business South Africa Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global ...
@Business · 17 mins
South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global ...
heart comment 0
GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm
Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience
Xi Jinping Acknowledges China’s Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
3 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
5 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
6 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
17 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
18 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
26 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
30 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
31 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
31 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
50 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app