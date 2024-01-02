Wave of Delistings Hits Johannesburg Stock Exchange Amid Concerns for South Africa’s Financial Market

South Africa’s financial market is facing a significant challenge as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) sees an alarming trend of delistings. In 2023, the JSE experienced 22 companies delisting, a slight drop from the 25 delistings in 2022. This ongoing phenomenon of more companies exiting than joining the exchange is sounding alarm bells among South African asset managers and sparking a debate about the viability of the JSE as a platform for capital raising, especially for small to mid-cap companies.

The Exodus from JSE

The wave of delistings is not a new challenge for the JSE. However, the persistent trend over the last two years has intensified the concern. Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital, a firm that delisted from the JSE in early 2021, commented on the situation, stating that the JSE seems to be in a ‘permanent pause mode’ with regards to facilitating capital raising. This sentiment is shared by many asset managers who question the effectiveness of the JSE in its core role.

Contrasting Outlook in the Philippines

In contrast to the situation in South Africa, the Philippine Stock Exchange anticipates a doubling of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024. This optimistic outlook comes after a challenging year that saw more companies delisting than making their debuts on the exchange. The bourse expects six companies to go public in 2024, starting with Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

Challenges Ahead for the South African Stock Market

The ongoing situation at the JSE underscores the difficulties faced by the South African stock market in retaining and attracting companies to list and raise capital. The trend of delistings threatens to erode the market’s liquidity and could potentially impact South Africa’s financial stability if not addressed. The contrasting outlook in the Philippines serves as a stark reminder that while some markets are poised for growth, others, like the JSE, are grappling with fundamental challenges that could shape their future trajectories.